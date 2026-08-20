Suspected drug dealer busted with cocaine, fentanyl and cash seized
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FOX 2 - A suspect was arrested and is awaiting charges after a large drug bust Wednesday.
The backstory:
Drugs, a pair of hand guns and over $14,000 in cash were seized after search warrants were carried out yesterday in Fraser and at a second location in West Bloomfield.
By the numbers:
Detectives seized:
- Over 90 grams of fentanyl
- Over 50 grams of cocaine
- Five grams of crystal methamphetamine
- Prescription pills Xanax and Alprazolam.
Investigation timeline
Dig deeper:
The investigation has spanned the last month, with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team tracking the subject, suspected of selling narcotics in the Metro Detroit area.
The suspect is lodged at the Macomb County Jail, pending review by the prosecutor’s office.
COMET was assisted by Michigan State Police 1st District Headquarters and Fraser police.
The Source: Michigan State Police Second District account on X.