Suspected drug dealer busted with cocaine, fentanyl and cash seized

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The Brief A Macomb County resident is awaiting drug charges after a bust on Wednesday. Locations in Fraser and West Bloomfield were raided with over $14K in cash, two guns and drugs were found. Included in the seizure were fentanyl, cocaine, crystal meth and prescription pills.



A suspect was arrested and is awaiting charges after a large drug bust Wednesday.

The backstory:

Drugs, a pair of hand guns and over $14,000 in cash were seized after search warrants were carried out yesterday in Fraser and at a second location in West Bloomfield.

By the numbers:

Detectives seized:

Over 90 grams of fentanyl

Over 50 grams of cocaine

Five grams of crystal methamphetamine

Prescription pills Xanax and Alprazolam.

Investigation timeline

Dig deeper:

The investigation has spanned the last month, with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team tracking the subject, suspected of selling narcotics in the Metro Detroit area.

The suspect is lodged at the Macomb County Jail, pending review by the prosecutor’s office.

COMET was assisted by Michigan State Police 1st District Headquarters and Fraser police.

The Source: Michigan State Police Second District account on X.

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