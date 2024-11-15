Hard times fall on the Howell Nature Center, but hope has not been lost

The beloved Howell Nature Center has fallen into some hard times as it recently closed its rehabilitation center and had to let some staff members go.

The CEO of the center, Tina Bruce, said it has been a very rough road as time went on.

"Not to be able to help those injured and orphaned wildlife is absolutely devastating for us," she said.

The nature center is known for celebrating wildlife and educating the public about it. In October, it closed its rehabilitation clinic, Bruce saying that was a tough decision to make.

"Not something that we ever want to do here at the Howell Nature Center," she said. "We are very passionate about taking in injured and orphaned wildlife, and rehabilitating them and giving them the best chance to live their natural life back out in the wild."

Bruce says they're still working on 30 animals, but they're not accepting anymore. To add to the devastation, they had to let staff go.

"Finding people passionate about wildlife is not the easiest thing to do either," she said. "So anytime we have great staff that we have to let go, it’s hard."

She says these changes stem from low funding. They're a non-profit, so, they don't get money from the city or state. But the price of everything keeps rising. Everything imaginable from food, medical supplies, utilities is squeezing their pockets.

But what is giving them hope recently is once word got out about their struggles, the community stepped up, helping them continue to make lasting memories for children who come through their center. She says that's what it's all about.

"Seeing that awe in children’s faces when they get to come out and see something that they may not get to see where they live," she said.

Hope is not lost as they have a number of fundraising events coming up. One of them is on the day after Thanksgiving, where their lot will be filled with Christmas trees.

Visitors can purchase a tree and the funds will go directly to the center.

