Ann Arbor schools threatened by DOJ to revise transgender policy

The Brief The DOJ is targeting Ann Arbor schools over its revised transgender policy. The district previously updated its rules after a notice from the education department. However, the revision was not enough, according to the justice department. The DOJ's letter to the district cites two comments from school administration officials implying the revision did not change the substance of the policy.



The Department of Justice is threatening legal action and may withhold federal funds from Ann Arbor Public Schools over the district's policy on transgender students.

Harmeet Dhillon, the head of the DOJ's civil rights division, instructed the district to "immediately cease its ongoing, substantial noncompliance" regarding federal law within two weeks or face a funding loss.

The letter, shared by Dhillon on social media, threatened litigation against the district if it did not comply with two federal laws: the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA).

DOJ vs. Ann Arbor Schools

The backstory:

According to Dhillon's letter, the school district and its Board of Education had not done enough when it amended a policy that was the target of a Department of Education letter earlier this summer.

In it, the department notified Ann Arbor of concerns regarding the district's policy called Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Students, arguing it violated FERPA. The act mandates that parents be allowed full access to their children's education records.

Policy 5011 allegedly allowed the district to hide transgender students' status from the parents, according to the DOJ.

A policy revision was completed on Aug. 26 by the Ann Arbor School District.

‘More clever than that’

However, the DOJ alleges Ann Arbor's changes to the policy are not enough. Dhillon's letter cites comments made by the Board of Education President that appears to validate that claim.

"Obviously if we were changing the substance of the policy, rather than just changing the wording and clarifying things, then I might have more of a problem," Torchio Feaster said, according to the letter.

The letter also mentions comments made by trustee Susan Schmidt, who allegedly said "it doesn't mean we're changing anything. We're trying to be more clever than that."

Two-week deadline

What's next:

Ann Arbor has 14 days to rescind its Policy 5011 or revise it to comply with both the PPRA and the FERPA.

"If the District fails to comply fully and in a timely manner with this demand, the United States may take any action authorized by law," the letter reads.