Hazel Park introduces ordinance to prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ community

Hazel Park has been at the forefront of LGBTQ issues for years and now a newly-appointed city council member is putting that support on record and encouraging inclusion.

Luke Londo is a proud member of the LGBTQ community, and introducing a Human Rights Ordinance in Hazel Park just made sense to him.

"As a proud bisexual, my experience is not unique, everybody goes through different things, whether it’s bullying or discrimination."

The ordinance would prohibit discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations and public services on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, age, height or weight, marital status, familial status, national origin, disability and sexual orientation.

"Hazel Park is known as a friendly city," he said. "We have always been this, this is who we are. I just want to make sure these protections are codified into law."



The ordinance passed unanimously in it’s first reading and is expected to eventually be adopted by the end of March or April."

"It’s been very positive," said Edward Klobucher, Hazel Parkl city manager. "I think standing up for LGBTQ community rights has helped the city of Hazel Park grow economically."



Hazel Park played a major role in the struggle for marriage quality nationwide.

Advertisement

Luke Londo, Hazel Park City Council.

April and Jayne DeBoer Rowse, a lesbian couple from the city, were so determined to jointly adopt their children, they fought to overturn Michigan’s constitutional ban on gay marriage. And then they went on to join the handful of other cases, that ultimately lead to a 2015 decision to legalize same-sex marriage across America.



Londo also wants to send a message to state lawmakers.

"The only way to protect on the basis of sexual orientation, gender identity and expression is to do this community by community," he said. "Because the state has continued to refuse to amend the Elliot Larsen Civil Rights Act to protect the LGBTQ community."