VP Mike Pence speaking today at Keep America Great event in Troy
Vice President Mike Pence is speaking at a Keep America Great event Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Troy, Mich. at the Detroit Marriott Troy hotel.
Family of one of Kenyel Brown's victims hold vigil, express relief at capture
"It was a relief, I didn't have to hear about him hurting anybody else's family," said Brenda Ford, godmother of Eugene Jennings. "And for all the families he hurt, I am praying for you all."
Body of missing Sterling Heights man found inside his van in Detroit
John Williams Jr. was discovered dead inside his Dodge conversion van in the area of Chalmers Street and Chelsea Avenue, relatives tell FOX 2. The family said they hope the cause was medical and not foul play, but no details of the police investigation have been released yet.
Detroit gas station owner says store keeps getting trashed despite being Green Light member
The owner is wondering why he is paying to be a member of Green Light when the only green light seems to be given to the guys who keep destroying his store.
Tracking another big snowstorm headed for southeast Mich. Tuesday night; half a foot of snow possible for some
The FOX 2 Weather Authority is tracking another snowstorm headed to southeast Michigan later this week that is expected to bring several inches of snow.
Bartender posts TikTok video of $9.28 paycheck to highlight importance of tipping
“So this is why you should always tip your bartenders and servers, anyone who waits on you or provides a service for you,” Aaliyah Cortez said in the now-viral video she posted last month.
'Skull Breaker Challenge' going viral on TikTok is dangerous, doctors warn
WARNING: The content in this post are very graphic in nature.
Contigo water bottles sold at Walmart, Target again recalled over choking hazard
Contigo has reissued its recall of 5.7 million children’s water bottles due to the replacement lid provided in the first recall presenting a choking hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.
University of Michigan investigates doctor sex abuse claims
Multiple people are accusing a late University of Michigan physician of sexual abuse during exams.
Toddler hugs pizza delivery driver, not knowing he recently lost his daughter
A Rhode Island family's doorbell camera captured a touching moment, where their young son hugged their pizza delivery driver.