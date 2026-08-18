Hazel Park man charged with child sex abuse crimes

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The Brief Russell Joseph Wright has been charged with six counts of child sexual abusive activity. Wright, 51, of Hazel Park, is being held on $1 million bond. Investigators say Wright is suspected of participating in, directing and funding the assault of children.



A 51-year-old Hazel Park man was arrested and accused of child pornography crimes, according to Michigan State Police.

The backstory:

Russell Joseph Wright is charged with six counts of child sexual abusive activity.

Investigators say Wright may have participated in, directed, and funded the sexual assault of children.

Computer evidence led to arrest

Dig deeper:

The tip led to the Homeland Security, Northville Township police and the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children units to launch an investigation.

A search of Wright's residence led to digital evidence being seized by authorities.

Wright was arraigned in the 43rd District Court of Hazel Park on Friday, August 14. He is being held on $1 million bond.

What parents should know

What you can do:

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about safe use of the internet.

There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website HERE.

The Michigan ICAC Task Force provides resources HERE.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipline HERE.