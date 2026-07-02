Hazel Park mother killed while crossing the street at busy intersection

The Brief A mother was killed while crossing an intersection in Hazel Park. Sharva Johnson got off a bus and was crossing the street at an intersection against a red light. Police say that’s when a vehicle that had the green light hit her, and unfortunately, Johnson died at the scene.



A 30-year-old mother was killed as she crossed a busy intersection Wednesday night. The incident happened just before 11 p.m. at the intersection of John R and 8 Mile.

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Sharva Johnson got off a bus and was crossing the street at an intersection against a red light. Police say that’s when a vehicle that had the green light hit her, and unfortunately, Johnson died at the scene. She leaves behind three kids. Right now, police are not charging the driver, and Johnson’s family is upset about that.

"The driver did stop, tried to render aid," said police Chief William Hamel. "My understanding is, also called 911, was cooperative with investigators, and it doesn’t appear to be the driver’s fault."

"I feel like the police are failing us because, although the people stopped, it still does not justify because I know when you’re driving, you’re supposed to watch for pedestrians," said Petronia Johnson, the victim's sister.

Police make it clear pedestrians do not have the right of way if they are not following the law, so right now this is a tragic accident. And this is not the first tragedy for the family.

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Johnson had twins, and only one survived after one twin died from sudden infant death syndrome. In 2014, Johnson’s mom was killed by a hit-and-run driver, and the case has not been solved.

So when the president of a local funeral home heard the family needed assistance for Johnson’s funeral, he answered the call.

"They definitely have our condolences," said funeral home President Joseph Hutchison Jr. "We will do anything that we need to do to make sure that this family is at least able to start the grieving process. And when you have that financial part that’s going to be taken care of, it kind of helps them a little bit—not that it will eliminate that pain. We just want to do as much as we can to help this family move forward."

What you can do:

The family also established a GoFundMe to help care for Johnson’s three kids. If you would like to donate, you can tap here.

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