Birmingham increases downtown police patrols after street brawl caught on camera

The Brief Birmingham swore in their new police chief on Monday and on Thursday the department posted a statement to Facebook saying there will be increased vehicle, bike and foot patrols in the downtown area. All of this comes days after that infamous street fight outside Sidecar Slider Bar, just before 1 a.m. on Aug 9.



More police will be in downtown Birmingham Thursday night as part of a new public safety plan after a street brawl went viral in the upscale social district, prompting residents to demand action.

Birmingham police taking action

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Birmingham swore in their new police chief on Monday and on Thursday the department posted a statement to Facebook saying there will be increased vehicle, bike and foot patrols in the downtown area. Police say residents and visitors can expect to see the difference as they work to deter disorder. The Fire Department will also do "periodic unscheduled" occupancy inspections at downtown businesses to make sure they don’t have too many people inside.

All of this comes days after that infamous street fight outside Sidecar Slider Bar, just before 1 a.m. on Aug 9. The video was captured on a smartphone and went viral. It happened in the area of Willits and Bates and involved about 20 to 40 people.

Birmingham Police say they got to the scene in just over a minute and got very little cooperation from witnesses and those involved.

We asked business owners and residents what they think about the beefed up policing.

"You know, these guys weren’t in the establishment," said business owner David Wachler. "They were outside. It’s a shame that it was in front of a church, but the idea is if nobody got seriously injured, I think it’s bad, but I don’t know the more police are going to help anything, but police are here to keep us safe, God willing, right? So, hopefully, these kids learn that they’re kind of embarrassed now, so try to talk it out next time."

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Police say only one minor injury was reported at the time of the fight. They checked area surveillance video but could not identify anyone from it, but they are actively reviewing additional cell phone video and asking anyone who knows anything about the melee to come forward.