3 dead after fire at Redford Township adult foster care facility

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The Brief Three people were found dead inside an adult foster care facility after an early Saturday morning fire in Redford Township. The fire happened after 6 a.m. in the 15000 block of Woodbine Avenue, near Five Mile Road. Two residents escaped the home safely, officials said.



Three people are dead after an early Saturday morning fire at an adult foster care facility in Redford Township, officials said.

The backstory:

Redford Fire Chief Chris Mayes said emergency personnel responded to the fire shortly after 6 a.m. in the 15000 block of Woodbine Avenue, near Five Mile Road.

What we know:

When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy smoke and active flames coming from the home.

Two residents were able to safely escape the home, Mayes said.

During search and suppression operations, firefighters found three people dead inside the home.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains unknown and is under investigation.

(FOX 2)

What they're saying:

"Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to the families, loved ones and community affected by this devastating loss," Mayes said.

The Redford Township Fire Department thanked the Livonia and Southfield fire departments for their assistance and mutual aid.