'He needs to be stopped:' Bloomfield Twp. sex offender accused of masturbating in public

The Brief A sex offender in Bloomfield Township is accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl. 35-year-old Kruze Jelks had served prison time for robbing and raping a woman downriver back in 2008. In February, a 14-year-old girl spotted him in the parking lot at Bloomfield Plaza, allegedly touching himself.



A paroled rapist was caught allegedly masturbating in his truck. With a violent criminal history, investigators in Bloomfield Township say they had to get him off the streets.

Big picture view:

Before he was allegedly caught this time, 35-year-old Kruze Jelks had served prison time for robbing and raping a woman Downriver back in 2008. He was almost off parole for that case when this happened.

In February, a 14-year-old girl spotted him in the parking lot at Bloomfield Plaza at Telegraph and Maple. She says he was touching himself with his genitals exposed inside his truck.

She and her older sister called the police.

Dig deeper:

Reporting a license plate and description was essential for Bloomfield Township police to catch him. Jelks was charged today with aggravated indecent exposure. It’s a misdemeanor, but the judge set a $75,000 bond without 10%.

"There are people all over there, for someone to blatantly do this in the open, he needs to be stopped," said Bloomfield Township Police Sgt. Nick Soley. "There needs to be protection for our community, especially our younger community, who doesn’t need to see this."

What's next:

Going back to his prior charges from 2008, Jelks was just two days away from being off parole for those six felony convictions.

His bond was set at $75,000.