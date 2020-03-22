He worked for Art Van for 14 years. On Sunday, he said goodbye

"I love my job," said Former Art Van employee, Mark Mayfield Jr. "I loved Art Van and I loved the business."

We first introduced you to Mark a few weeks ago. The 14-year Art Van Veteran started in the back room, did deliveries and eventually worked his way into a management role.

He even became friends with Art Van Elslander, and vowed to give the furniture company his very best until the end, that day came Sunday.

"Art Van was a good man and he'll be proud of me like I'm proud of home. The least I can do is stay on the front line," Mark said.

Employees say the trouble started when the private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Bought Art Van in 2017.

The furniture company filed bankruptcy at the beginning of the month, and originally planned to stay open until May, but just days ago employees received termination letters saying because of COVID-19 doors will be closed early.

Many employees believe that was simply an excuse.

Advertisement

"It really looks bad to me," Mark said. "Do I believe they used that? Yes, I do. Do it another day. To do it right now when we have the virus going on, shame on you."

Around 3,600 employees planned to get paychecks through April, but now they're out of a job, out of benefits and don't have severance.

"I have Glaucoma that medication is like $300 a bottle," Mark said." When you take my benefits away from me, you take my vacation away from me, and you just leave me out there, it's like you just slapped me in my face and knocked me down on the ground and you stepped on me.

But even though Mark is heartbroken and might not know exactly what's next, he found peace leaving for the last time. Because Mark upheld his promise and honored the 60-year legacy until the very end.

"Remember Mark Mayfield who came in your house and did all the extra because on the side of our trucks it says we do more for you and that's where you'll find Art Van inside of Mark Mayfield," he said.

