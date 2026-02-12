GoFundMe for family of Taylor child who was hit, killed by car reaches thousands of dollars

The Brief A GoFundMe was opened after the death of an 11-year-old in Taylor. Neighbors, loved ones and even strangers are comforting the family with more than just open arms. They are opening their wallets too.



A family in Taylor is continuing to mourn the loss of a child who was hit and killed. Now, neighbors, loved ones and even strangers are comforting the family with more than just open arms. They are opening their wallets too.

After the tragedy, a GoFundMe was created and has already raised thousands of dollars. Earlier on Thursday, the mother of 11-year-old Jacob Robinson got a special delivery.

Local perspective:

Tonoya said Jacob was a lovable, sweet, smart kid with a big smile. Sadly, on Tuesday at around 6 p.m., he was hit and killed while crossing the street in the area of Pond Village Drive and Eureka Road.

Since then, a GoFundMe was set up to help the family get through this difficult time.

What you can do:

Eric Sloan owns the nearby business Sloan Environmental. As soon as he heard about what happened he knew he had to help. So, he drove to her home and hand-delivered a $5,000 check. He hopes it'll inspire others and other businesses to be generous too.

"It feels good. It actually feels good while you, you know, grieving," said Tonoya. "I love, I love my community. Love. Nothing but love. It was from Jacob. That was from Jacob."

"It broke my heart. I have a 12-year-old son," said Sloan. "I drive that path every day to work. It destroyed me. I cried that morning. So, yeah, it’s very sad and unfortunate. I can’t imagine losing a child."

If you would like to help out, you can donate by tapping here.