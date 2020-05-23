This is the kind of feel-good news you needed to see today.

A former zoo volunteer and a chimpanzee at a zoo in New Zealand had a touching reunion after not seeing each other in decades.

RELATED: Florida beachgoers have rare encounter with 800-pound leatherback sea turtle nesting during daylight hours

A video shared on The Wellington Zoo’s Facebook page on May 19, captured a heartwarming moment when Jessie, a 41-year-old alpha female chimpanzee, actually recognized a former zoo volunteer who she hadn’t seen in years.

When Jessie saw the former volunteer outside the enclosure, she reached out and touched her hand to the glass, appearing to say hello.

“We’re not crying, you’re crying,” the Facebook post read.

Storyful contributed to this story.