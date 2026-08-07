Clinton Township man pleads no contest in Macomb County armed robbery spree

The Brief 48-year-old Anthony Patterson pleaded no contest to charges arising from three armed robberies in 2025. Officials say Patterson robbed the Clinton Township Wendy's on Gratiot, forcing the manager to open the safe and stealing from three workers. The next day, he held up Starlight Nails in Eastpointe, targeting every employee and customer at gunpoint, getting away with cash, a driver's license and debit card.



A Clinton Township man pleaded no contest to charges related to an armed robbery spree in Macomb County.

Macomb County Armed Robbery Spree

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On Thursday, 48-year-old Anthony Patterson made his plea to charges arising from three armed robberies in 2025.

In December 2025, prosecutors said Patterson robbed the Clinton Township Wendy's on Gratiot, forcing the manager to open the safe and steal from three workers. The next day, he held up Starlight Nails in Eastpointe, targeting every employee and customer at gunpoint, getting away with cash, a driver's license and debit card.

About a week later, he went to a Saint Clair Shores lending company called Advance America, stealing money from cash drawers and a cash box.

"Armed robbery is a serious violent crime that threatens public safety and undermines the sense of security every member of our community deserves. This plea is an important step toward holding the defendant accountable. My office will continue to uphold the rule of law, seek justice for victims, and work to protect the people of Macomb County," said Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Patterson Charges and Sentencing

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Patterson faces at least 20 years in prison and the victims will receive restitution.

He pleaded no contest to two counts of Armed Robbery, two counts of Felony Firearm, Weapons, Firearms Possession by a Prohibited Person, and Habitual Offender.

He is expected to be sentenced on Sept. 16.