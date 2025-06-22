Helicopter bounces off the ground and flips in Clay Township, none injured
CLAY TOWNSHIP, MICH (Fox 2) - People watched as a helicopter tried to land in an empty field next to Cabana Blue, a bar in Clay Township. The moment the chopper touched the ground, it bounced up and flipped on its side.
No one was reported injured, according to Clay Township police. The cause of the crash remains unknown.
A privately-owned helicopter crashed in Clay Township Sunday afternoon. Photo courtesy of Jamie Allen Burnham.