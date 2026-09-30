High-end boutique in Birmingham robbed by burglars for the second time

The Brief Security camera footage captured the incident as the suspects barged into the Via Manzoni designer boutique on Pierce Street in downtown Birmingham. About 200 pieces in total were stolen. It happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 17.



A high-end boutique in Birmingham is reeling from the second burglary in two years. This time, the suspects cleaned the place out, getting away with tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

Burglary caught on security camera

Big picture view:

FOX 2 was told the thieves walked away with at least $100,000 in merch.

Security camera footage captured the incident as the suspects barged into the Via Manzoni designer boutique on Pierce Street in downtown Birmingham, swiping high-level handbags, Prada and Gucci purses, pricy jackets, Chanel sunglasses and more.

The store is just across the street from the Birmingham Police Department.

About 200 pieces in total were stolen. It happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 17.



Police believe the crew is from out of state.

Meanwhile most of the stolen items are for the current season and will be hard to replace in a timely manner.

What they're saying:

The owner says police woke her up with the bad news and is still in shock.

"I cannot believe that. It was the second time, you know? It was second time and I never expected it would happen again to my store," said store owner Giulia Zhou. "We have the security system. We have the window alarms but just somehow they could silence it. We have like two alarms in each window, so somehow it should make some noise but they are pretty professional."

Giulia says she took extra expensive steps to upgrade her security after the first burglary two years ago.

In fact, she says the suspects from the first heist were never caught.

For now, the store remains closed.

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