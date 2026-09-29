Detroit Fire dispatcher accused of lying to the FBI and tipping off her brother to a raid

The Brief A former Detroit dispatcher was accused of tipping off her brother about a raid, then lying to federal officials. It is alleged that she called and texted her mother, who also lives there, to tip them off.



A former dispatcher with the Detroit Fire Department in trouble with the feds is accused of tipping off her brother about an impending raid, then lying about it to the FBI.

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The criminal complaint says in March 2025, Stephanie Steen, a dispatcher, was working when law enforcement was cleared to conduct an early morning raid at her brother’s home on Turner on the city’s west side.

He was wanted for defrauding unemployment.

It is alleged that Steen called and texted her mother, who also lives there, to tip them off, something former Assistant Detroit Police Chief Steve Dolunt says could have been very dangerous.

The Text Messages

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The Detroit Fire Department responds

The other side:

The Detroit Fire Department did release a statement, saying:

"The Detroit Fire Department is aware of the criminal complaint filed in federal court naming a former member of our Communications Division, who retired from the department March 27, 2026.



"The department fully cooperated with the federal investigation and provided all requested assistance. As this is an ongoing criminal case, we defer any further comment to the investigating agency."