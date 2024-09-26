Highwaymen Motorcycle club headquarters in Corktown up for sale - or is it?

A notorious motorcycle club, the Highwaymen Motorcycle clubhouse, is shifting gears – putting their headquarters in Corktown up for sale. The Highwaymen have called the building on Michigan Avenue home for 70 years.

But when FOX 2 Detroit contacted the listing agent, she said "the building owners have decided to take the building off the market."

What adds to the mystery is that the listing agreement is still posted, and says the 2,600 square-foot building is for sale for $450,000.

The black building is easily recognized by its symbol – a winged skeleton wearing a motorcycle cap and a leather coat.

"I am proud to be a Highwayman," a club member told FOX 2 under anonymity, as he wanted "to be discreet."

The member would only say that he’s been riding Harley-Davidsons with the Highwaymen for over 20 years. No real names are ever used for members; they all have nicknames.

Mystery has surrounded the Highwaymen Motorcycle club since its inception. A lot of memories have been made there, but there are no photos as evidence. No cameras or cell phones are allowed inside the building.

"Friday nights are wild. We have girls from the topless place. They come out and they hang out, and the parties are wild. The bands are, you know, extremely loud," the member said. "We have fun."

The group is commonly known as "Detroit's deadliest motorcycle gang."

Over the years, there have been several large-scale law enforcement investigations into the club. Leaders of the Highwaymen have been convicted on various charges ranging from racketeering, drugs, and murder for hire.

When asked if the Highwaymen have a bad reputation, the member replied with "no, and yes."

However, the clarity surrounding the actual sale status of the Highwaymen Motorcycle clubhouse headquarters remains uncertain at this time.

"We’re always gonna have a mother house," the anonymous Highwayman said.