Hit-and-run survivor turned paralympian shares his gold medal journey

The Brief Kevin Mather was training for the Iron Man competition when he was critically injured in a hit-and-run. Mather overcame being paralyzed from the waist down to become a top paralympian. Mather won the gold medal in recurve archery in 2020.



A hit-and-run crash changed the trajectory of his life. An elite athlete refused to give up — despite now being paralyzed from the waist down.

The backstory:

Kevin Mather — a 2020 Paralympics gold medalist in recurve archery met with young patients at Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

"I think seeing people with differing abilities can really help showcase things that kids can do and gives them a lot of hope and drive to accomplish their dreams and goals," said Maureen Styls, Children's Hospital.

Mather was badly injured in a hit-and-run crash when he was training for an Iron Man competition in 2009.

"I was 26 years old, had a great professional career - was an extremely active athlete and then I got paralyzed," he said. "'You’re going to be a wheelchair user - lots of things in your life are going to be different now.'"

Mather is now reflecting on how much he’s accomplished.

"Winning the gold was like, when everything comes together and it actually works out for a change," he said. "It’s just like the weight of the medal is real, and the weight it carries emotionally, is also real."

He also has advice to others.

"Don’t let the bad days win," he said. "Just keep hammering on the good stuff. It’s okay to dream and to set huge goals," he said. "And think about what it’s going to take the accomplish those goals.

"Come up with a plan and talk to people who can help you with that plan."

Kevin Mather