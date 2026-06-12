Two mothers arrested in Redford for allegedly leaving children inside car in the heat

The Brief Police say three small children were found in a car in Redford around 5 p.m. with no parents around. Detectives say they found two mothers to the children in another part of the shopping center and arrested them for child neglect. FOX 2 was told the children in this case were taken to a hospital in Garden City for heat exposure treatment and quickly stabilized.



The excessive heat Metro Detroit had in recent days amounted to a close call for three small children left alone in a car over in Redford.

Thankfully, a bystander saw the children and called 911 right away.

Big picture view:

Police say three small children were found in a car in Redford around 5 p.m. with no parents around. A person passing through the area saw them in the car with no engine running and windows only partially open. That was when a Good Samaritan called 911.

Detectives say they found two mothers to the children in another part of the shopping center and arrested them for child neglect. Thankfully, they fully recovered after being hospitalized, but FOX 2 spoke with Dr. Mike Cirigliano of Penn Medicine, who says a person can have significant medical complications even after just 15 minutes in a hot car.

"The temperature rises so dramatically in a car that it can really be lethal, so what we are talking about in general is a classic heat stroke and, with kids, David, you have to be very careful because it can progress rapidly, it can progress from simple heat exhaustion to heat stroke leading to organ failure and death," said Dr. Cirigliano.

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 was told the children in this case were taken to a hospital in Garden City for heat exposure treatment and quickly stabilized.

They were released to family members. Redford Police say CPS is investigating this case.

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