Holiday stress is already starting for some, but here's what you can do

Black Friday sales signs are already out and the snow made an appearance. Between the weather and the chaos, this can be a tough time of the year.

What you can do:

We've got 3 things for you to do to stay strong.

The stress of the holiday season can add up to an overwhelming emotional and physical overload Corewell Health says we can stay in control if we follow the big three.

First, comes sleep.



Corewell Health Psychologist Shea Golding says sleep plays a vital role in how we manage stress and emotional balance.

meaning, our coping abilities and our mood.

When you get out of a good sleep routine that can add to fatigue, irritability, and

physical symptoms.



Keep the bedrooom dark, quiet and cool- keep a consistent wake up time and put the screen away.

Number 2 - we know food is a big part of celebrating with family and friends. Corewell Registered Dietitian Camille Adams says you don't have to avoid all the treats, but be mindful, meaning recognize hunger and fullness cues and when you do sit down to eat or snack, savor those moments and those bites.



Number 3- keep moving. Doctor Asha Shajahan tells us that even 10 minutes of movement can reduce stress, improve focus and give your heart a boost.

You don't have to go to the gym but look for stairs, park faraway or dance in the kitchen.

Sleep, eating some good stuff and moving your body - the stronger you feel physically might give you a good emotional boost.

This is a guide to get us started - we'll keep focusing on navigating the season. We're just getting started.

The Source: This report is gathered from different medical advice by experts.

