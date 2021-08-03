Holly residents asked to shelter in place due to barricaded gunman

Michigan State Police are asking residents on E. Maple in Holly to shelter in place due to a barricaded gunman.

MSP says the carjacking suspects ran into a home there. The residents inside left unharmed.

One eyewitness told FOX 2 that the impacted area appears to be near E. Holly Road near East Street. A perimeter has been set up and residents near the home have been evacuated.

"Now it's almost a waiting game," said 1st Lt. Mike Shaw. Michigan State Police. "They were talking with us a little bit earlier, they kind of broke off that communication - so we are going to try to re-contact him and see what we can do to bring this to a peaceful solution."

According to state police, a male and female suspect were inside a stolen minivan seen by a tipster who then called 911.

The caller saw the minivan enter a rest area before Holly Road on NB I-75. The troopers attempted a traffic stop and the suspects fled. Troopers pursued the vehicle to the E Holly Exit. The suspect continued at a high rate of speed and the troopers lost sight of the van, said MSP.

As the troopers continued on Holly Road, they observed a vehicle with crash damage along the side of the road. Further up the road was a second crashed vehicle and the stolen minivan in the front yard of a home, according to state police.

The drivers of the two other vehicles had minor injuries and were transported out of the area. The suspects were observed by troopers running into the occupied home. The homeowners were released unharmed.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.