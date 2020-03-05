House Republicans propose road fix plan that wouldn't raise gas tax

The debate continues on how to fix our roads here in Michigan - and House Republicans have proposed their next plan.

They're proposing a new transportation-funding plan that would not raise fuel taxes and direct revenue toward local roads.

They proposed Wednesday to remove the 6% sales tax on fuel and replace it with an equal per-gallon gasoline tax hike. They're saying that would raise roughly $800 million a year, and they're proposing all of that money would go to repair local roads.

The core facet of this proposal though is similar to one that was not embraced last year by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Michigan is currently borrowing $3.5 billion to fix state roads.

The bill has since been set to the House appropriations committee for further review.

The Associated Press contributed to this report