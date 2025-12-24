Detroit police officer accidentally shoots self in foot while trying to shoot dog

article

A Detroit police officer trying to shoot a dog Tuesday evening accidentally shot himself in the foot.

According to police, officers responded to Rockdale near Outer Drive and Lyndon after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived at the scene, a dog allegedly charged at an officer, leading to a police officer trying to shoot the dog, but accidentally striking his own foot before hitting the dog.

The dog was killed.

More details, including information about what led to the ShotSpotter alert, are unknown.

