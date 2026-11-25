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The Brief Michigan football takes on bitter rival Ohio State Saturday. 'The Game' is just a game with U-M unranked and OSU clinging to 21st in the Top 25. Pride is on the line for both teams, with Michigan a double-digit underdog at Columbus.



This Saturday little more than pride is on the line in Columbus for "The Game."

Big picture view:

Michigan plays Ohio State in Columbus this weekend for college football's Rivalry Week in arguably the greatest of them all.

It is the first time since 1966 since both teams have met on the field, each with at least four losses.

OSU is a heavy favorite, with sports books placing U-M as a +10.5-point underdog.

The backstory:

The Wolverines (6-5) stopped a death spiral after losing three of four by upsetting No. 4-ranked UCLA last week and getting a bowl-eligible sixth win.

Meanwhile, the once highly touted Buckeyes (7-4) are suffering their own brutal season, losing three of their last four games.

How to watch U-M vs OSU

What's next:

Pregame: Starting at 9 a.m. FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be live from Columbus for a preview of The Game, as well as the rest of the match ups for the day.

Kickoff: Michigan plays Ohio State at noon on FOX 2.

QBs in the spotlight

Dig deeper:

Quarterback problems have plagued both teams. Michigan's Bryce Underwood is back in the starter role after a mid-season benching.

Underwood is fighting to live up the hype as the top recruit in the nation last season, while showing tantalizing flashes.

Ohio State meanwhile, has struggled mightily after starter Julian Sayin was injured in a loss to Indiana.