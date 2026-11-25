How to watch Michigan vs Ohio State Saturday in 'The Game'
FOX 2 - This Saturday little more than pride is on the line in Columbus for "The Game."
Big picture view:
Michigan plays Ohio State in Columbus this weekend for college football's Rivalry Week in arguably the greatest of them all.
It is the first time since 1966 since both teams have met on the field, each with at least four losses.
OSU is a heavy favorite, with sports books placing U-M as a +10.5-point underdog.
The backstory:
The Wolverines (6-5) stopped a death spiral after losing three of four by upsetting No. 4-ranked UCLA last week and getting a bowl-eligible sixth win.
Meanwhile, the once highly touted Buckeyes (7-4) are suffering their own brutal season, losing three of their last four games.
How to watch U-M vs OSU
What's next:
Pregame: Starting at 9 a.m. FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be live from Columbus for a preview of The Game, as well as the rest of the match ups for the day.
Kickoff: Michigan plays Ohio State at noon on FOX 2.
QBs in the spotlight
Dig deeper:
Quarterback problems have plagued both teams. Michigan's Bryce Underwood is back in the starter role after a mid-season benching.
Underwood is fighting to live up the hype as the top recruit in the nation last season, while showing tantalizing flashes.
Ohio State meanwhile, has struggled mightily after starter Julian Sayin was injured in a loss to Indiana.
The Source: Information for this story is from previous coverage.