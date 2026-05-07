How to watch Pistons and Cavaliers in Game 2 of Eastern Conference semifinals

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The Brief After winning their first playoff series in 18 years, more fans than ever are tuning in for the Pistons this postseason. Finding where the games are airing, has been a problem with streaming services taking a central role in the playoffs after a new 11-year $77B deal. The Pistons played Game 1 with the Cavs on NBC's Peacock Monday, but tonight will be on a different streamer for Game 2.



The Pistons look to defend home-court advantage against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Round 2 of the NBA Playoffs Thursday night.

Tonight's Eastern Conference semifinals feature the Pistons looking to go up 2-0 in the series after their 111-101 win Tuesday in Game 1, but where to keep watching remains a moving target.

But as the Pistons' playoff march continues, it has become a wild goose chase for some fans to find where to watch. From game to game, there have been different streaming platforms carrying the games.

It is not the first time for streaming playoff games, but it is the first postseason of an 11-year media rights deal that makes streaming a prominent source of playoff coverage.

The $77 billion media rights deal was struck with Disney, NBCUniversal, and Amazon began in 2025.

How to watch the Pistons:

Game 2 of Pistons-Cavaliers from Little Caesars Arena tips off at 7 p.m. tonight on Amazon Prime.

Game 3 from Cleveland tips off at 3 p.m. Saturday on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Game 4 from Cleveland tips off at 8 p.m. Monday on Peacock.

Because games 5 through 7 are if necessary, those times and networks are to be determined.

The struggle is real:

If you are feeling frustrated looking high and low to find games, take heart - you're not alone. For example, the first four games of the Sixers-Knicks series is airing on four different platforms.

Between finding the games and the overlapping start times (being on traditional broadcast networks meant games starting as the previous one ended) the new NBA broadcast deal has been tough.

"This is just a slap in the fan to the die-hard NBA fan who wants to watch playoff basketball," writes Jimmy Traina, sports media critic for SI.com. "The other problem with this scheduling is that viewers get no continuity with broadcasters. Unfortunately, nothing will change going forward since this is just the first year of a new 11-year broadcast deal."

But as long as the Pistons are playing and pushing through the playoffs - it's a good problem to have (mostly).