Humid week with storms possible every day

Hey gang, we have a very warm, humid pattern right through Thursday evening. Scattered thunderstorms are likely through the same period, but trying to time out the best chances for active weather is problematic.

A cold front will sweep through Southeast Michigan early Friday morning bringing us a pleasant and less humid stretch for the weekend.

On Tuesday: Hazy - very warm and humid with scattered thundershowers and a high of 88.

Wednesday, look for the samey same conditions with highs near 90.

Thursday, more of the same with highs near 90.

For Friday, it will be partly cloudy and turning less humid. There will still be a shower chance and a high of 86.

Look for the humidity to drop and it looks like a nice weekend ahead!!

-Luterman