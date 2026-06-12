Hundreds of Detroit children ride away with free bikes at 'Occupy the Summer' Event

The Brief Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield kicked off "Occupy the Summer" Sheffield says it's one tool in the toolbox to help tackle teen takeovers, the at-times out-of-control teen gatherings the city has been working to rein in.



Hundreds of kids are getting their hands on brand-new bikes for free in Detroit this summer.

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It’s a kickoff to the summer by Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield, part of her promise to provide safe spaces for kids in the city. Shiny new bikes had 750 kids happy Friday evening on Detroit’s west side.

The event was dubbed "Occupy the Summer," led by Mayor Sheffield.

"Every Friday during the summer, we will have safe spaces, fun, entertainment and giveaways," she said.

Sheffield says it's one tool in the toolbox to help tackle teen takeovers, the at-times out-of-control teen gatherings the city has been working to rein in.

"We are not going to allow the actions of a few to paint a negative picture of all of Detroit’s youth. The majority want to do right," Sheffield said.

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The mayor is committing $1.5 million to events like these, leaning on city partners to stock the Butzel Recreation Center with rows and rows of goodies for the children.

"We've been involved the past several years, and it’s amazing seeing the looks on their faces," said Michael Awada of Livernois Bike Shop.

The event ended with a performance from Detroit’s own Skilla Baby, putting on a free show for the kids and their families.

Every Friday this summer there will be a new Occupy the Summer event.

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