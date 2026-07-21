Sources: President Trump to visit Oakland County on July 27

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The Brief Sources tell FOX 2 President Donald Trump will be in Oakland County on July 27. Meanwhile, this comes on the same day as the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge, which President Trump made earlier threats to block.



President Donald Trump is coming to Metro Detroit, sources told FOX 2 on Tuesday.

Big picture view:

On Monday, July 27, President Trump will be heading to Oakland County to rally as the state primaries heat up and early in-person voting begins.

Meanwhile, this originally would take place on the same day as the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge, which President Trump made earlier threats to block.

Dig deeper:

In February, Trump demanded in a social media post that Canada hand over at least half ownership of the new bridge to the U.S. government and accept other unspecified demands, part of his broader clashes with Canada over trade.

Canada financed the bridge’s construction. The project was negotiated by Rick Snyder, the former Republican governor of Michigan, and work has been underway since 2018 and cost close to $4.4 billion.

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What's next:

Early in-person voting begins Saturday, weeks before the Aug. 4 primary.

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