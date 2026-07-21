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Sources: President Trump to visit Oakland County on July 27

FOX 2 Detroit
Donald J. Trump
Published July 21, 2026 6:55 PM EDT
Published July 21, 2026 6:55 PM EDT
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JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND - JULY 19: US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after landing in Air Force One on July 19, 2026 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Trump is returning to the White House after attending the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

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The Brief

    • Sources tell FOX 2 President Donald Trump will be in Oakland County on July 27.
    • Meanwhile, this comes on the same day as the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge, which President Trump made earlier threats to block.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - President Donald Trump is coming to Metro Detroit, sources told FOX 2 on Tuesday. 

Big picture view:

On Monday, July 27, President Trump will be heading to Oakland County to rally as the state primaries heat up and early in-person voting begins.

Meanwhile, this originally would take place on the same day as the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge, which President Trump made earlier threats to block. 

Dig deeper:

In February, Trump demanded in a social media post that Canada hand over at least half ownership of the new bridge to the U.S. government and accept other unspecified demands, part of his broader clashes with Canada over trade.

Canada financed the bridge’s construction. The project was negotiated by Rick Snyder, the former Republican governor of Michigan, and work has been underway since 2018 and cost close to $4.4 billion.

Related

Gordie Howe Bridge update: Opening by end of month, sources say
article

Gordie Howe Bridge update: Opening by end of month, sources say

The Gordie Howe International Bridge could see its grand opening by the end of the month. Two sources told the AP a deal is in place.

What's next:

Early in-person voting begins Saturday, weeks before the Aug. 4 primary.

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Donald J. TrumpOakland County