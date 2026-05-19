Huron-Clinton Metroparks closes two parks for storm damage

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The Brief Both Kensington and Stony Creek metroparks are closed due to storm damage. The Huron-Clinton Metroparks said crews are assessing storm damage and conditions throughout the parks. The parks will be closed throughout the evening and be reevaluated in the morning.



The Huron-Clinton Metroparks has announced that two of its parks are closed due to storm damage throughout each area.

Both Kensington and Stony Creek were impacted by extreme weather that blew through the region on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the group, crews are assessing the storm damage and conditions throughout both parks.

"At this time, both parks are expected to remain closed through the evening and will be reevaluated in the morning. We appreciate your patience and understanding as safety remains the top priority," the metroparks said.