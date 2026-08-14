Metro Detroit Weather: Humidity not going anywhere; storm chance for Dream Cruise

If you were hoping for a break from the humidity heading into the weekend, I have some bad news for you.

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Earlier in the week, it looked like we might finally start to knock down some of that humidity by Friday and into the weekend.

Well, not so much. Instead, we’re stuck with the warm and muggy weather for a few more days.

Thursday forecast

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high near 83 degrees. It won’t be particularly hot by August standards, but with all that moisture still hanging around, it’s going to have that muggy feel throughout the day.

That moisture could also help produce some light fog again tonight as temperatures fall to around 66 degrees.

Dream Cruise weather

Then we get to Saturday and the Woodward Dream Cruise. The good news is that most of the daytime hours are looking dry. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies, temperatures climbing into the low 80s and, yes, plenty of humidity.

The forecast gets a little more interesting later in the day.

Showers and thunderstorms could begin popping up as early as 2 p.m., with the chance for storms increasing as we head through the late afternoon and evening. Scattered thunderstorms will continue Saturday night, and there is the potential for some heavier thunderstorm activity overnight.

That’s something we’ll be watching closely as we get closer.

Saturday night will be another warm and muggy one with lows only dropping to around 70 degrees.

Sunday weather

Sunday doesn’t offer much relief either. Scattered thunderstorms remain possible with highs near 85 degrees and plenty of humidity sticking around.

The good news? There does appear to be a light at the end of this very muggy tunnel. We should finally start to knock the humidity down a bit as we head into early next week.

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