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The Brief Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said outside individuals and groups may be at the Aug. 18 city council meeting. He’s urging residents to stay home and not engage. Those who have official business with the council are welcome and will be safe, Shahin said. CAIR-MI said far-right influencer and activist Jake Lang may be at the meeting.



Officials in Dearborn are giving out a warning ahead of the city’s council meeting next week.

Dearborn City Council meeting

Big picture view:

Dearborn’s City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The Dearborn police chief and The Michigan chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MI) are urging the community to skip the meeting amid reports that outside agitators may be in attendance.

What we know:

Chief Issa Shahin said police are aware that individuals and groups from outside the Dearborn community may come to next week’s city council meeting.

What we don't know:

Shahin didn’t elaborate on what individuals or groups may be attending, or how police were aware of their possible presence, but CAIR-MI released a statement Thursday saying anti-Islam agitator Jake Lang was reportedly expected.

What they're saying:

Shahin said in a video message on Facebook that police have a safety plan in place, and that there will be an enhanced presence of police officers that night.

Meanwhile, Shahin has a direct ask of residents – stay home and do not attend the meeting.

"These groups that are coming here are coming for one reason – and that’s to provoke a reaction and generate attention. If nobody shows up to react, they have nothing," Shahin said.

Those who have business to bring before council are welcome to attend, and Shahin says your safety will be ensured.

But those who are considering coming simply to confront the outside group are discouraged to attend.

CAIR-MI supported the chief’s request, saying, "Lang and his acolytes seek to provoke mayhem in our area to garner support and to ensnare youth into legal troubles. We should totally avoid engaging him."

Who is Jake Lang?

FILE PHOTO - In Dallas, Texas, Jake Lang is removed by police for violating decorum rules while speaking in opposition to the proposed construction of a mosque and two temples during a city council meeting in Frisco, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Smiley N. Expand

The backstory:

Lang is a pardoned January 6th rioter and far-right influencer and activist.

He was charged with assaulting an officer and other offenses during the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. He was later freed from prison as part of President Donald Trump’s sweeping act of clemency.

According to CAIR-MI, Lang, who has frequented Dearborn and Hamtramck numerous times in recent months, has committed provocative acts including an attempt to burn the Qur’an in front of the Islamic Center of America which is the largest mosque in the country.

Dearborn, Mich. Muslim population

Local perspective:

Dearborn is home to one of the largest Arab American and Muslim populations in the country.

Nearly half of the city’s 110,000 residents are of Arab descent.