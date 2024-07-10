Commuters may be used to rush hour traffic, but the sights around metro Detroit in the wake of Hurricane Beryl's rainfall were brutal.

Major traffic jams from flooding on I-94 sent hundreds of drivers off the highway and onto Gratiot north of Detroit. And further south of Detroit, massive trees felled by the gnarly weather crushed a pickup.

"The tree hit my truck," said Greg Haynes.

Haynes was one of the unlucky ones to suffer damage after the storm.

"Rain came down around 1:06 last night. Lightning hit it, fell over, and hit my truck - smashed my truck," he said.

"Good thing he wasn’t in it," said Cindy Estes, who saw the damage with her own eyes.

About 400 people in Monroe County lost power because of the heavy rainfall. It was a similar story around the rest of the region where nearly 10,000 homes were without power thanks to the weather.

It was a similar story for Barbara Preston, who relies on power for her oxygen.

"We lose power out here all the time because of those big old trees," she said.

The same sight could be spotted at Budd Park in Clinton Township, where the nature trail was underwater.