4-year-old girl left at Hooters after van stolen in Clinton Township
Police in Clinton Township are investigating after a van was stolen with a 4-year-old girl still in the backseat Monday morning.
Summer desserts at New Age Cafe
Joshua Prakobkij and Curtis Townsend from New Age Cafe in Clinton Township joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the unique desserts the cafe creates.
Two bodies found in trash bags behind Clinton Twp mobile home
Police in Clinton Township are investigating after two bodies were found in trash bags at a mobile home community Sunday evening.
Easter Brunch at J.Baldwin's
Celebrate brunch this Easter April 1 at J.Baldwin's in Clinton Township.
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting in Clinton Township
One person has been killed and another was injured Tuesday morning in a shooting at a business in Clinton Township, according to Clinton Township Police.
Testabarra celebrating National Pasta Month
Testabarra joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School during National Pasta Month.
Celani Wine Dinner at J. Baldwin's Nov. 13
An exclusive wine event is coming up this fall at J. Baldwin's.
Teen dead after shooting at Roseville graduation party
A teenager is dead after a shooting at a graduation party in Roseville, police said.
Enjoy Meatless Mondays with Testa Barra's di giorno pizza
From the brains behind J. Baldwin's restaurant in Clinton Township comes a new culinary creation, Testa Barra Kitchen and Cocktails in Macomb Township.
Clinton Twp teen honored in D.C. for her charity, S.K.I.P.
Sarah Maisano of Clinton Township has been helping others since she was just 12 years old. She even started her own nonprofit.
J. Baldwin owners opening new restaurant, Testa Barra
The Baldwin family joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about Testa Barra.
Guns stolen from Clinton Twp home prompt elementary school lockdown
An elementary school in Clinton Twp. was locked down this morning after a woman found a man in her house that had stolen two loaded guns.
I Luv Cheese's alfredo sauce recipe
Executive Chef Omar Mitchell and Chef Shawn Thomas joined us in the FOX 2 Cooking School to tell us more about their food.
Convicted killer Charles Lewis Jr. found, arrested in Lansing
Lewis was charged with murdering a woman in Lansing when he was just 13 years old.
Chase ends, suspect shot by Fraser police in Clinton Township
We're told the suspect, who has been identified as Enzo Evangelista, is alive and in surgery, but has a bullet lodged in his brain and that another bullet went through his shoulder.
Gnocchi's chicken, broccoli and corn pasta
Owner and Chef Jeff Heinzman from Gnocchi Italian Restaurant joins us in the FOX 2 Cooking School.
Brothers' lemonade stand raises thousands for St. Jude
Ten-year-old Driss and 7-year-old Sammy join us on The Nine to tell us more about their lemonade stand.