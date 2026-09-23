I-696 closed at I-75 for motorcycle crash investigation

A motorcycle crash investigation has caused a closure of westbound I-696 at I-75 near Woodward in Royal Oak Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Drivers are being ramped off at Woodward Avenue while Michigan State Police troopers conduct the investigation.

The ramps from both northbound and southbound I-75 to westbound I-696 are also closed at this time, according to MSP.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek an alternate route. MSP urges drivers to use caution and give first responders room to work.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of the crash are not known as well as the condition of the rider.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available.

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