I-696 ramp westbound opens to I-75 Monday

The Brief The westbound I-696 ramps finally reopen today to I-75. For the past six months, repairs have been underway as part of the Restore the Reuther project. The ramps won't reopen right away this morning, but will be, by the afternoon commute.



After a closure that began for repairs last February, today that ends.

The backstory:

The major headache was a necessary one, as the newest development of the Restore the Reuther.

The project is a $250 million project to basically rebuild a 10-mile stretch of I-696 in Oakland County, adding up to some 60 bridges.

Timeline for I-75 ramps reopening

Dig deeper:

Monday's morning commute may not benefit in time, due to the final touches that the project requires, said Diane Cross of MDOT.

"We have to move barrier wall. We have to cover and uncover signs," she said. "We've got to put down new pavement markings. So it's not a matter of just nine o'clock, boom, the ramps are open. So we will need most of the day to do that.

"But by your afternoon drive on Monday, you should have those ramps open."

Count driver Kelly Harrison as one of the commuters celebrating the news.

"That is amazing and I'm happy," she said. "Thank goodness because it's directed traffic in so many crazy ways. Sometimes we just want to get from point A to point B, right? Not A, B, C, D, E, F. So it'll be great – I'm so excited."

Man drivers feel that exact same way. Now we don't have an exact time as to when those ramps will reopen, but we are told it should be open in time for the afternoon commute.

MDOT update:

Monday 9 am – 3 pm

• WB I-696 from Dequindre to John R – three lanes closed, one lane open

• Dequindre ramp to WB I-696 – ramp closed

• WB I-696 ramps to NB & SB I-75 – ramps OPEN