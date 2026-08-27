St. Clair Shores officer caught on camera allegedly shoving teen at Harper Cruise

The Brief Video taken at the scene shows a large group of people and a police officer repeatedly shoving what appears to be a teenage boy from the back as he is walking away. Hundreds of people have commented on the videos that have been posted on social media, some condemning the cop's actions, others defending his actions.



A uniformed police officer was caught on video aggressively shoving someone from behind in Metro Detroit.

St. Clair Shores incident caught on camera

Big picture view:

Cell phone videos of the incident are attracting a lot of attention on social media after it happened Wednesday night in Harper between 11 Mile and 12 Mile in St. Clair Shores. Video taken at the scene shows a large group of people and a police officer repeatedly shoving what appears to be a teenage boy from the back as he is walking away.

Hundreds of people have commented on the videos that have been posted on social media, some condemning the cop's actions, others defending his actions.

It is unknown what happened prior to what was actually captured on video. St. Clair Shores police declined our request for an on-camera interview.

They released this statement saying:

"On August 26, 2026, the Shorewood Kiwanis Harper Charity Cruise occurred in St. Clair Shores. Tens of thousands of people were in attendance. At 9 p.m., the closing time of the event, officers responded to a local retailer due to an unruly, unpermitted gathering of approximately 500 people. Attendees were told to leave and they refused. As the situation began to escalate, officers from 6 other agencies responded to assist with the dispersal.

"During this response, one arrest was made and one person reported being the victim of a felonious assault.

"Officers were on scene for approximately an hour until the crowd left.

"We are aware of social media videos of the response. These videos, along with body worn camera footage, are being internally reviewed."

Dig deeper:

This happened near Nino Salvaggio. They were the ones hosting the event. They released a statement:

"The safety of our customers, employees and community is always our top priority. We are aware of the unfortunate situation that occurred last night during the Harper Cruise. We are reviewing what occurred and will work closely with the city and law enforcement."

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