Dearborn homeowner speaks after heated exchange with driver spreads online

The Brief A man in Dearborn has gained attention online after a video of him yelling at a driver on his lawn was posted. Despite this exchange going viral, the homeowner wants to remain anonymous.



A Metro Detroit man is sounding off after a heated exchange he had with a driver went viral.

The incident took place a week prior on Thursday in Dearborn, when parts of Southeast Michigan were hit with tornadoes and torrential rainfall left many area roadways flooded.

Dearborn lawn confrontation

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Imagine your most embarrassing moment going viral. A Dearborn resident says that’s what happened after a person drove their vehicle on his grass to avoid a flooded street. The homeowner thought his sprinkler system would be damaged, so he tried to stop the vehicle and that was the start of this viral moment.

Despite this exchange going viral, the homeowner wants to remain anonymous. However, he does want to share something that is deeply personal.

"I have Parkinson’s disease," the homeowner said. "When I get upset, I start shaking, hard to concentrate and communicating with people. I get agitated easily, and it’s all part of the disease, and her driving down the sidewalk like that did not help the situation."

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It’s also important to note that this side street is adjacent to Telegraph and the homeowner says that the street was not flooded, so there was another option for the driver to avoid the flooded street.

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