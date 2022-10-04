I-94 in Detroit back open after Second Avenue Bridge road work

Both directions on I-94 have reopened to drivers after a 5-day closure to allow for construction on the Second Avenue Bridge.

The Michigan Department of Transportation had closed I-94 between I-75 and I-96 last Thursday so crews could perform post-tensioning work on the innovative new bridge, which was installed over the summer.

Road crews will keep the left lane of eastbound I-94 closed from I-96 to the Lodge Freeway for more bridge repairs at the interchange between Grand River Avenue and M-10. Drivers can expect the lane closure to end by October.

The work that was conducted on the Second Avenue Bridge was for reinforcing the cables that support the bridge's driving surface - where vehicles would travel over. It's the first arch bridge built with crossing cables from the top to the bottom in the state of Michigan.

It's one of the final stages of improvement for the bridge, which was replaced after almost 70 years in use.