Eight busted in Oakland County prostitution ring sting
(FOX 2) - Eight people were arrested and charged after police busted a prostitution ring in Oakland County.
Prosecutor Karen McDonald spoke about the "tip of the iceberg" as they probe human trafficking operations in the county, including showing a list of the alleged offenders.
Big picture view:
Law enforcement took the eight men into custody in Southfield and Auburn Hills after the Oakland County prosecutor worked with three local police chiefs.
McDonald has prosecuted 38 human trafficking cases in 2025. She's using a new tactic that targets the demand of human trafficking.
"We are charging John’s. We are charging people who are purchasing commercial sex work. Even though that’s just a misdemeanor, it’s a crime and it is not a victimless crime. Without that demand, you are not going to see this lucrative business continue to thrive," she said during a press conference.
Dig deeper:
In the latest case, eight men were charged with misdemeanor counts of engaging services of prostitution in trafficking stings.
The defendants include:
- Philp Chirico
- Timothy Marciniak
- Andrea Kakoz
- Husein Ali
- Bassam Saeed
- Chad Norton
- Albert Humbarger
- Nicholas Lewis
The Source: An Oakland County Prosecutor Press Conference was cited for this story.