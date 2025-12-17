The Brief The prosecutor in Oakland County is targeting the demand side of human trafficking in hopes of stamping out cases. On Wednesday, she announced eight men had been charged with misdemeanor offenses relating to prostitution.



Eight people were arrested and charged after police busted a prostitution ring in Oakland County.

Prosecutor Karen McDonald spoke about the "tip of the iceberg" as they probe human trafficking operations in the county, including showing a list of the alleged offenders.

Big picture view:

Law enforcement took the eight men into custody in Southfield and Auburn Hills after the Oakland County prosecutor worked with three local police chiefs.

McDonald has prosecuted 38 human trafficking cases in 2025. She's using a new tactic that targets the demand of human trafficking.

"We are charging John’s. We are charging people who are purchasing commercial sex work. Even though that’s just a misdemeanor, it’s a crime and it is not a victimless crime. Without that demand, you are not going to see this lucrative business continue to thrive," she said during a press conference.

Dig deeper:

In the latest case, eight men were charged with misdemeanor counts of engaging services of prostitution in trafficking stings.

The defendants include:

Philp Chirico

Timothy Marciniak

Andrea Kakoz

Husein Ali

Bassam Saeed

Chad Norton

Albert Humbarger

Nicholas Lewis