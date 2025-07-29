'I am going to miss her': 13-year-old killed in Canton shooting, family opens up

The Brief A 13-year-old was killed in a shooting in a Canton apartment. Christina, the sister of the 13-year-old victim, was still in shock when she talked to FOX 2 about losing her little sister, Aymira Thomas, on Tuesday afternoon. The family has opened up a GoFundMe in honor of Aymira.



A 13-year-old was killed in her family's apartment after a shooting earlier on Tuesday.

Big picture view:

It was a tense scene outside the Ridgeline Apartments in Canton while dozens of family members watched as police tried to piece it all together.

FOX 2 was told the teen's 21-year-old brother was arrested and named a person of interest.

What they're saying:

Christina, the sister of the 13-year-old victim, was still in shock when she talked to FOX 2 about losing her little sister, Aymira Thomas, on Tuesday afternoon.

"She was amazing. She had like, great confidence. Aymira was just like a goofball," she said. "She’s just so kind and so sweet."

Shortly after the shooting, her brother was arrested. As sources tell FOX 2, it is believed he was holding the gun that fired the deadly shot. They say it's possible it was accidental.

"It was unexpected. This was all unexpected. We was just at my house last night. We was watching movies," Christina said.

Photo by Scott Wolchek/FOX 2

What's next:

Canton Township Deputy Chief Joseph Bialy said he is concerned that there was an unsecured gun in the home that led to the tragic incident.

Other than that, further details have not been provided.

"I am going to miss her waking up and coming in my room, or I am going to miss them ramshaking through my closet, stealing everything because they always do," Christina said.

What you can do:

The family has opened up a GoFundMe in honor of Aymira. You can help donate by tapping here.

The Source: Information for this report is from the Canton Police Department.