Iconic Farmington Hills arcade, museum faces demolition

A historic arcade and museum in Farmington Hills, Marvin's Marvelous Mechanical Museum, could be demolished – as the city is considering a proposed development that would build a Meijer in the area.

Marvin's owners and fans are asking for help in saving the attraction by signing a petition on Change.org. As of Wednesday, the petition has garnered close to 12,000 signatures.

"This place seems to resonate with everybody in the Metro Detroit area and abroad," said General Manager Andrew Rosenfeld. "We've been a part of the city of Farmington Hills for a long, long time."

Marvin's was founded in the 1980s by Marvin Yagoda. Today, his son Jeremy Yagoda oversees the arcade's operations.

Decked in vintage games, posters, and memorabilia, Marvin's would be missed by many if it is torn down.

According to the city, RPT Realty, L.P., the owner and developer, is following a standard procedure for any planned unit development taking place there - a process that began during the summer.

It is possible for Marvin's to relocate, "but would it ever really be the same?" Rosenfeld said. "Would the other location have the same magic? The same aura? The same feel? I just don’t think it would."

"Occupation of the property is not determined by any City process; it is a legal agreement between the landlord and tenants of the property," according to a statement from the Farmington Hills city manager.

The proposed planned unit development will be reviewed by the Farmington Hills Planning Commission at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday during their scheduled meeting, which is open to the public.