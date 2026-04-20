IKEA's second Michigan store set to open this summer

The Brief IKEA is opening a pop-up store in Auburn Hills. It will be the second Michigan location for the furniture store that first came to the area in 2006 when it opened in Canton. The new location will give customers the option to work directly with employees to plan out their home furnishings.



After two decades of having only one location in Michigan, IKEA is expanding.

The furniture company plans to open a pop-up location early this summer at Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills. It will be a bit different than what customers who have shopped at IKEA's Canton location have seen.

"We’re thrilled to welcome customers to IKEA Auburn Hills early this summer," said Heather Spatz, Market Manager. "This pop-up store with pick-up is a different format than our traditional IKEA stores, designed specifically to bring our signature style closer to the community."

According to IKEA, customers will be able to work directly with staff to plan their home furnishings. The 4,500-square-foot store at 4000 Baldwin will also have more than 500 furnishings available to buy, and will serve as a pick-up location for orders placed online.

What's next:

An exact opening date has not been revealed, but IKEA said the store is set to open in the early summer.