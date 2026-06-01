'Whole thing is sad': Dispatch audio, neighbor reaction after Fraser police shoot teen experiencing crisis

The Brief Fraser police shot and killed a 15-year-old in the middle of a mental health crisis over the weekend. Police said the teen was wielding a knife and had been tased before being shot. Family called the shooting "devastating and unacceptable."



While details are still sparse, the picture being painted around a deadly police shooting involving a teenager in Macomb County over the weekend took place because the individual was in the middle of a mental health crisis.

Details shared by family of a gofundme include a photo of their son Ayden King, who died after police shot him in the chest.

"Our family is raising funds after the unjustified police shooting that took the life of our son during a mental health crisis. We are currently waiting for further details from investigators, but what we do know is devastating and unacceptable," family posted.

What we know:

The weekend incident took place on Saturday when an officer was dispatched to the 17000 block of Breezeway following reports of a domestic dispute.

When Fraser Police arrived, an officer shot a 15-year-old male. Emergency medical assistance was provided at the scene before the teen was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were pronounced deceased soon after.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation has been turned over to the sheriff's office.

Dig deeper:

An update from Fraaser police said the individual was armed with a knife.

Police added that bodyworn camera footage confirmed the officers deployed a taser before escalating the level of force to a firearm.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor, police are trained to use lethal force if their life is in danger.

"When you a use a taser, first. that’s non-lethal. And if the person is still raging towards you or is going to use a weapon against you, you have only one choice and that’s what they’re taught in their training is to go ahead and you have to take the subject down and the reason why is cause your life is at risk," said Pete Lucido.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 obtained police dispatch audio from the moments that officers fired shots.

"Dispatch one at gun point."

"Shots fired, shots fired."

"We got a 15-year-old male multiple GSW (gunshot wounds) to the chest"

One neighbor told FOX 2 that the scene had surprised everyone.

"Well, everybody was just confused, well why did they have to shoot him? That was the biggest question" said Kimberly Al Doukhi. "Some people were like ‘well, if he was unfortunately having a mental crisis, the taser’s not going to work because of the adrenaline rush.' It's just sad, the whole thing is sad."

What's next:

More information about the shooting was shared by the family on the gofundme here.