Illinois man charged with criminal sexual conduct involving a minor at Comerica Park

The Brief During the fireworks show at Comerica Park, a minor felt something rubbing against her. She used her hand to move it away. But then it happened again. So, she moved it away again and again and then noticed a man behind her and moved away from him. According to court documents, the suspect was identified as 61-year-old Samson Glen from Illinois.



A day at the ballpark turned into a nightmare for a minor as a man was arrested for allegedly getting a little too close.

Disturbing night at Comerica Park

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It was a scary night at Comerica Park. However, that man, in his 60s, was arrested and faces some serious charges.

According to court documents, the suspect was identified as 61-year-old Samson Glen from Illinois. Detroit police say back on Aug. 28, during the fireworks show at Comerica Park, a minor felt something rubbing against her buttocks. She used her hand to move it away. But then it happened again.

So, she moved it away again and again and then noticed a man behind her and moved away from him.

When she did, police say the man moved in front of her, took a photo with her in the background.

Glen was arrested and later arraigned at the 36th District Court on fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

FOX 2 reached out to attorney Elias Muawad to get the legal perspective. He is not connected to the case but talked about just how serious this all is.

What they're saying:

"First of all, you have to have, be very brazen and be very, whether you call it mental health or whether you just call it somebody who is a true pedophile, to do that in the open and in the public and be that way," said Muawad. "The person is certainly looking at charges, I didn’t not look him up to find out completely all the charges, but criminal sexual charges are certainly at play. Simple assault charges or aggravated assault charges are at play. There’s all kinds of charges here, and he’s looking at the sex offender list cause it’s a minor involved. So, that’s a problem for him."

Glen was given a $100,000 bond.

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