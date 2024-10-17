Imams Council of Michigan demand end to Gaza bloodshed, warning: 'Genocide is on the ballot'

Imams from Metro Detroit made an urgent plea to stop the Middle East bloodshed on Thursday after a deadly explosion near a hospital in Gaza.

"We want to tell the people of Michigan, that for Michigan Muslims genocide is on the ballot," said Imam Dawud Walid.

The Imams Council of Michigan expressed horror and outrage at what they called an inhumane attack on a hospital in central Gaza by Israeli forces.

"Israelis first turned Gaza to the biggest prison in the world - and then they turned it to the biggest slaughter house in the world," said Imam M.A. Elahi, co-chair Imams Council of Michigan.

This group of Muslim religious leaders reiterated a familiar refrain, holding the Israeli government responsible for what they call an atrocity, while strongly condemning the country’s leadership.

Another of the council's leaders spoke about the pain they felt from the attacks and promised they will "stand up for justice."

The council calls the United States - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris complicit in what Israel is doing.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians according to local health authorities.