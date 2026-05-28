Impaired driver hits MSP trooper in Eastpointe

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The Brief A driver who police say was under the influence hit a Michigan State Police trooper in Eastpointe. MSP said the suspect was stopped at stop sign, but started going as the trooper proceeded through the intersection.



An impaired driver stopped at a stop sign in Eastpointe took off as a Michigan State Police trooper went through the intersection, hitting the police vehicle.

According to police, the trooper saw the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Nine Mile and Brittany around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday. As the trooper, who was not responding to a call and did not have lights or sirens activated, went through the intersection, the stopped driver started going, crashing into the passenger side of the MSP vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested the driver for operating while intoxicated.

"Thankfully, our trooper was not injured in this crash," said MSP Spl/Lt. Ty Howard. "This incident serves as another reminder that impaired driving puts everyone at risk. If you are impaired, please do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Make a plan ahead of time and help keep our roadways safe."