‘Impatient thief’ fumbles clothing heist, kicks store door and pushes employee

Authorities in Florida are hoping to identify an "impatient thief" that got away with hundreds of dollars of clothing — but not before fumbling his attempt to dash out of the store’s front door.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened earlier in December at a Rainbow clothing store in Lauderdale Lakes.

The suspect browsed through the store for about thirty minutes until he abruptly attempted to leave the business with his hands full of clothes, the sheriff’s office said.

But, unbeknownst to him, the store was minutes from closing and the door was locked.

When the suspect attempted to run out, the door wouldn’t budge.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect became enraged and yelled for the stunned employees to open the door. He dropped the clothing that was in his hands and forcefully kicked the door.

As one of the employees was about to unlock the door, authorities said the suspect realized he could unlock the bolt himself. Before he left though, he pushed one of the employees to the ground, then picked up the clothing and ran out.

The suspect got in a red truck that was waiting outside. He stole nearly $200 in merchandise, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities released surveillance video of the incident in hopes of identifying the suspect. You can watch in the video player above.

If you have information about what happened, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 954-321-4233 (954-321-4233) or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Tips can also be given anonymously at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial TIPS (8477).

This story was reported from Detroit.