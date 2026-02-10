Driver killed after crossing center line, hitting Jeep head-on in Washtenaw County

article

A driver died Monday evening after crossing the center line of a Pittsfield Township road and hitting a vehicle head-on.

According to Pittsfield Township police, the victim died while on the way to a hospital.

The backstory:

Police said the victim, a 44-year-old Saline man, was driving a Lexus north on Platt Road south of Ellsworth when he crossed into the southbound lanes and hit a Jeep around 6:35 p.m.

The Lexus driver died in an ambulance, while the driver of the Jeep, a 59-year-old Monroe woman, was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The driver of a third vehicle that was struck by debris was not injured.

(Police: Pittsfield Township Police)

The crash damage was so extensive that it took about an hour to remove the victims from the Jeep and Lexus.

Police are still investigating, but said it appears drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash.

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pittsfield Township Police Deputy Chief Jason Hohner at 734-822-6056.