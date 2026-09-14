Independence Township ends Flock partnership amid privacy concerns from residents

The Brief The Independence Township Board of Trustees voted on Sept. 8 to end its agreement with Flock Safety, which will lead to the removal of all eight operating Flock cameras in the municipality. This comes after communities across Metro Detroit and across the country expressed privacy concerns and criticisms over Flock cameras.



A township in northern Oakland County has announced they are removing all of their Flock cameras.

Local perspective:

The Independence Township Board of Trustees voted on Sept. 8 to end its agreement with Flock Safety, which will lead to the removal of all eight operating Flock cameras in the municipality. Township lawmakers say the board directed officials to settle outstanding costs, cancel the contract and seek reimbursement for unused credits.

They also announced that they will permanently delete all township-related data collected from 2024 until now.

This comes after communities across Metro Detroit and across the country expressed privacy concerns and criticisms over Flock cameras.

What is a Flock Camera?

Big picture view:

Flock cameras are described as automated license plate readers owned by Flock Safety. They use AI to read and record license plates and vehicle details. Though they appear on Metro Detroit roads, some also can be seen in parks and trails where vehicles don't normally go.

They are not hard to spot as you drive down roads like Woodward, Telegraph, or even a small side street. They normally sit on black or gray poles with a camera strapped to the side. A big giveaway is the small solar panel at the very top.

Some residents in Metro Detroit say they're an effective law enforcement tool. However, others say they're too invasive.

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Looking ahead to the Nov. 3 Election

Dig deeper:

Township Supervisors say the move also comes ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm election, when voters will consider increasing the Police Protection Millage by 0.3718 mills, bringing the total to 3.2 mills. Township officials say the proposal would provide long-term funding for police services through the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The township will have two town halls about the police millage scheduled for Sept. 23 and Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. at Independence Township Hall.